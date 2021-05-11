Fiduciary Group LLC Has $5.36 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,175 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE PANW traded down $3.14 on Tuesday, reaching $338.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,342. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.79 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $343.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.08.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $509,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $4,216,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 843,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,303,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,039 shares of company stock worth $17,437,398 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.71.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.