Fiduciary Group LLC Lowers Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

In other news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.04. 86,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,990. The firm has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 264.29 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.71.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

