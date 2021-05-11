Fiduciary Group LLC Purchases 1,612 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Amgen by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Amgen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 255,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,567,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,167,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $253.56. The stock had a trading volume of 46,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.24 and its 200 day moving average is $236.76. The company has a market cap of $145.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $782,855 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

