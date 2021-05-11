Fiduciary Group LLC Purchases 39,716 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 4,989.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,716 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.93. 9,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,867. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.35. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.67.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

