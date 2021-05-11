Fiduciary Group LLC Raises Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $3.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $118.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.89 and a 200-day moving average of $179.58. 3M has a 12 month low of $131.12 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.