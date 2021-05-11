Fiduciary Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,387,000 after acquiring an additional 965,165 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,662,000 after purchasing an additional 955,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in Mastercard by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after purchasing an additional 482,250 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.27.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.65, for a total transaction of $19,427,300.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,695,460,275.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,605 shares of company stock valued at $75,365,936. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $3.84 on Tuesday, hitting $362.50. 58,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,277. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $263.96 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $374.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $360.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

