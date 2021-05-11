Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 5,918 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,918 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $41,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3,942.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 39,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,607.4% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 141,293 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 39,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,580. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.60. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

