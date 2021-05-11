Field & Main Bank Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Field & Main Bank lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 2.0% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,887,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,622 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,904,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 112,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,365,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

DIS opened at $184.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $99.66 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $334.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

