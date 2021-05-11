Field & Main Bank Sells 1,353 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Field & Main Bank lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.9% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 333,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,409,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 189,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,042,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 286.8% during the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 12,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $161.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.57. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $82.40 and a one year high of $163.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

