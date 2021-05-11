Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) recently:
- 5/7/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/5/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.50 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/9/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $36.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $36.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.01. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,012 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,824 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
