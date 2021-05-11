Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) recently:

5/7/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.50 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $36.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $36.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.01. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,012 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,824 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.