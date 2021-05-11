Financial Analysis: Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) & AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) and Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AngioDynamics and Medifocus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngioDynamics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Medifocus 0 0 0 0 N/A

AngioDynamics presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.72%. Given AngioDynamics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AngioDynamics is more favorable than Medifocus.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of AngioDynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of AngioDynamics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medifocus has a beta of 5.12, indicating that its share price is 412% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AngioDynamics and Medifocus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioDynamics -62.82% -0.12% -0.10% Medifocus N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AngioDynamics and Medifocus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioDynamics $264.16 million 3.34 -$166.79 million $0.09 257.11 Medifocus $2.77 million 0.13 -$1.47 million N/A N/A

Medifocus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AngioDynamics.

Summary

AngioDynamics beats Medifocus on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors. It also offers BioSentry tract sealant systems, IsoLoc Endorectal Balloon's, alatus vaginal balloon packing systems, angiographic catheters, guidewires, percutaneous drainage catheters, and coaxial micro-introducer kits. In addition, the company provides vascular interventions and therapies products in the areas of thrombus management, atherectomy, peripheral products (Core), and venous insufficiency. Additionally, the company offers peripherally inserted central catheters, midline catheters, implantable ports, dialysis catheters, and related accessories and supplies under the BioFlo, BioFlo Midline, BioFlo PICC, Xcela PICC, PASV, BioFlo Port, SmartPort, Vortex, LifeGuard, BioFlo DuraMax, and DuraMax names. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, interventional and surgical oncologists, and critical care nurses directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

Medifocus Company Profile

Medifocus, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes minimally invasive focused heat systems for the treatment of cancerous and benign tumors, and enlarged prostate in Canada and the United States. The company owns technology platforms, including Endo-thermotherapy platform, a catheter-based focused heat technology platform that utilizes natural body openings to deliver microwave thermotherapy to the diseased sites; and Adaptive Phased Array (APA) Microwave Focusing platform, which directs focused microwave energy at tumor center to induce shrinkage or eradication of tumors without undue harm to surrounding tissue. It also offers Prolieve Thermodilatation system, a medical device based on endo-thermotherapy for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia. In addition, the company is developing APA 1000, a minimally invasive breast cancer treatment system, which is in pivotal Phase-III clinical trials. The company has a license agreement with Duke University for the development of heat-activated and tumor-targeted immunotherapy and gene therapy technology for the treatment of cancers and other diseases. Medifocus, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.