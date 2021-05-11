Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Raised to C$38.50

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$38.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.00.

Shares of FTT traded down C$0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$33.87. The company had a trading volume of 410,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,579. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$16.60 and a 1-year high of C$35.00. The stock has a market cap of C$5.49 billion and a PE ratio of 23.64.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Finning International will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 1,604 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$54,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,047 shares in the company, valued at C$919,884.70. Also, Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 1,396 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total transaction of C$45,650.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$895,767.54. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,667 shares of company stock valued at $249,076.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

