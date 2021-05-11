Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.02

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.02 and traded as high as C$34.92. Finning International shares last traded at C$34.45, with a volume of 482,888 shares.

FTT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97. The firm has a market cap of C$5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Finning International Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total transaction of C$45,650.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$895,767.54. Also, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total transaction of C$54,553.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$919,884.70. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,667 shares of company stock valued at $249,076.

Finning International Company Profile (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

