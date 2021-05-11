Fire Lotto Price Down 1.7% This Week (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Fire Lotto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $248,342.25 and $6.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fire Lotto Coin Profile

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Fire Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

