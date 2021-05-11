First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,404,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,873,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,642,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,073,000 after purchasing an additional 531,909 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,312,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,815,000 after purchasing an additional 279,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $23,065,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 960,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

FMBI stock opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.27.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

