First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Purchased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,207,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,274 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,627,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,976,000 after purchasing an additional 972,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,104,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,096,000 after acquiring an additional 922,299 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40,563.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 665,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,167,000 after acquiring an additional 664,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,849,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FIXD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,632. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $55.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.