Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Boosted by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Fiserv by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $115.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 87.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.38.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Fiserv’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.41.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

