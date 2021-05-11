Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Five Point had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 2.75%.

Shares of FPH stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 162,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,857. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26. Five Point has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 100.01 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 116,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $954,864.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, designs and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

