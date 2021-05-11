Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 157 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after buying an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after acquiring an additional 311,706 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 249,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after acquiring an additional 158,383 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total transaction of $168,400.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,149 shares of company stock worth $50,544,227 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $23.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,317.79. 57,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,136. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,323.91 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,246.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,956.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

