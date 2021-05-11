Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.22. 641,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,540,270. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.36.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

