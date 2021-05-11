FLETA Price Hits $0.0241 (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, FLETA has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. FLETA has a market cap of $27.51 million and $1.82 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLETA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FLETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00085376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00019003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00060745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00064259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.78 or 0.00107723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $453.72 or 0.00804136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,366.13 or 0.09510501 BTC.

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA is a coin. It was first traded on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,143,143,135 coins. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.