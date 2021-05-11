Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Morgan Stanley

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.95.

Shares of NYSE:FND traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $116.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.46.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,623. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $664,996.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,871 shares of company stock worth $42,192,935 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Floor & Decor by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

