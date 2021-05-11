Flowchain Price Up 21.9% Over Last Week (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $32,567.22 and $105,763.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flowchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0369 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flowchain Coin Profile

Flowchain (FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

