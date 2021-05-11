Flux (FLUX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.59 Million

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Flux has a total market capitalization of $28.59 million and approximately $397,780.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.27 or 0.00532973 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.17 or 0.00213647 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.63 or 0.00256779 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00014931 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005453 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003998 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 149,862,036 coins. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

