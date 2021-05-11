FlypMe (FYP) Price Tops $0.0484 on Major Exchanges

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $854,262.17 and approximately $14,387.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FlypMe has traded up 60.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FlypMe coin can now be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FlypMe Coin Profile

FlypMe (FYP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

