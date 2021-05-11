Focused Wealth Management Inc Buys 12,623 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,623 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 925.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.64. 42,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $26.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

