Focused Wealth Management Inc Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.6% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pfizer by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $162,707,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,522,721. The stock has a market cap of $220.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.47.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

