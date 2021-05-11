Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases New Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPNG. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupang has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of CPNG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.27. 141,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,397,154. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.49. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

In related news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lydia Jett acquired 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

