Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases Shares of 9,450 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $108.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,956. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.53.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

