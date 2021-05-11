Focused Wealth Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,395. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.43 and a 200-day moving average of $77.01. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $48.71 and a 1 year high of $94.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.