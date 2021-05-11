Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAD) Shares Down 0.7%

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAD) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. 17,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 65,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 147,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.95% of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAD)

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

