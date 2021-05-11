Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Commerzbank raised Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fortum Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of FOJCY stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.40. 706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

