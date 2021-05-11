Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%.

FSM stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,036,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,694. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSM. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.25 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Pi Financial cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

