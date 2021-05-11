Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) VP Sells $1,504,515.60 in Stock

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FBHS traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.74. The company had a trading volume of 907,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,148. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 28.89%.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

