Forum Merger IV (NASDAQ:FMIVU) Shares Down 0.3%

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $9.97. 68,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 141,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter worth about $743,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter worth about $990,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter worth about $3,961,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,425,000.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

