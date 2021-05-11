Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Director George M. Lynch Sells 3,056 Shares

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Director George M. Lynch sold 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $301,596.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $933,113.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Forward Air stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.36. The stock had a trading volume of 80,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,648. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $100.93.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Forward Air by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FWRD. Raymond James raised shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.