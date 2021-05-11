Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Director George M. Lynch Sells 3,056 Shares

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Director George M. Lynch sold 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $301,596.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $933,113.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Forward Air stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.36. The stock had a trading volume of 80,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,648. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $100.93.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Forward Air by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FWRD. Raymond James raised shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

