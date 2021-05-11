Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.58

Shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.58 and traded as low as $2.31. Forward Industries shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 69,237 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Forward Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James W. Ziglar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mitchell Maiman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,108.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,611 shares of company stock valued at $467,758. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 779,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.89% of Forward Industries worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

