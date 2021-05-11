Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Director Garnet L. Dawson Sells 25,000 Shares

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Director Garnet L. Dawson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.76, for a total transaction of C$18,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,000 shares in the company, valued at C$97,152.

On Thursday, April 15th, Garnet L. Dawson sold 47,000 shares of Freegold Ventures stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.76, for a total value of C$35,720.00.

Shares of TSE:FVL traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.73. 50,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,486. The stock has a market cap of C$243.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.67. The company has a current ratio of 55.43, a quick ratio of 54.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Freegold Ventures Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.76.

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 50 patented and 94 unpatented federal claims, and 268 State of Alaska mining claims, which cover a total area of 14,630 acres; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

