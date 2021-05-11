Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.88

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.88 and traded as low as $9.51. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 11,643 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.77 million, a P/E ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $247,398.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 30,918 shares of company stock valued at $364,018 over the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 6,836.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Frequency Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,136,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 227,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

