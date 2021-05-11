FTX Token Price Tops $61.25 on Exchanges (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 11th. FTX Token has a total market cap of $5.78 billion and approximately $135.63 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FTX Token has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One FTX Token coin can now be purchased for $61.25 or 0.00107787 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00085723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00018893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00060426 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00064254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.80 or 0.00791559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,279.44 or 0.09290810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001736 BTC.

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Coin Trading

