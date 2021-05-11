FujiCoin (FJC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $203.00

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One FujiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. FujiCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $203.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,244.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,237.95 or 0.07403290 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,597.42 or 0.02790538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $388.69 or 0.00679011 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.23 or 0.00194301 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.78 or 0.00792718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.80 or 0.00701913 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.25 or 0.00585647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006719 BTC.

FujiCoin Profile

FJC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,445,173,981 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on June 28, FujiCoin is a fully decentralized global payment network. It is a blockchain-based platform, where the users are able to make P2P transactions with FJC tokens on a global scale, in 60 seconds. The FJC token is a Pow (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt-N-Fixed algorithm. It is the token supported by the platform for the users' transactions and will be spendable on the marketplace under development by FujiCoin. “

FujiCoin Coin Trading

