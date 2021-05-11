Fundamenta (FMTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.68 Million

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for about $2.24 or 0.00003920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $4.08 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.02 or 0.00635139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00069028 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.53 or 0.00252874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $678.21 or 0.01186595 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00031516 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.13 or 0.00773554 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,196,671 coins and its circulating supply is 748,808 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

