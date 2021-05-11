Furucombo (COMBO) Market Cap Hits $8.24 Million

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for $1.81 or 0.00003269 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $8.24 million and $1.68 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $404.97 or 0.00729845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00066829 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.40 or 0.00247618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $659.58 or 0.01188703 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00031659 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.94 or 0.00738807 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

