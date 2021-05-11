Fuse Network Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $11.81 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.32 or 0.00656412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00069330 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.13 or 0.00250994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003932 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $663.41 or 0.01163360 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00032351 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars.

