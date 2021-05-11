Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ASZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.81

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ASZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 542459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II stock. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ASZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

About Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ASZ)

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

