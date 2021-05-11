Fusion (FSN) Market Cap Tops $113.02 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00002901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusion has a total market cap of $113.02 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,766.71 or 0.97443937 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 68,066,835 coins. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

