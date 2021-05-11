FuzeX Hits Market Capitalization of $2.31 Million (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 58.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. Over the last week, FuzeX has traded 136.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FuzeX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $2,331.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00085148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00061813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $504.84 or 0.00878784 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00063868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00108880 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001926 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX (FXT) is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

Buying and Selling FuzeX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

