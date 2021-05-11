G Michael Sievert Sells 20,000 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

G Michael Sievert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,151,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578,953. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.44 and a 200 day moving average of $127.56. The company has a market cap of $172.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.50 and a 1 year high of $140.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 22,087 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,218,000 after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.35.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

