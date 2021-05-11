Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Shares Down 2.2%

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) shares dropped 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 35,636 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 108,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

GANX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.14.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

