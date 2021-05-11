Gala Price Hits $0.0160 on Major Exchanges (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Gala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $111.55 million and $632,593.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gala has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gala alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00085334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00062048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $487.52 or 0.00854563 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00063935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00107819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001886 BTC.

About Gala

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.